Catalytic converters cut off 2 vehicles at Eastpointe business; suspects arrested

Two suspects are facing charges after police say they were caught cutting catalytic converters off vehicles last week in Eastpointe.

Police said they saw Kevin Eugene Davis, 38, and Katherine Alexandria Dokes, 33, leaving the parking lot of a business on Gratiot after receiving a call about a theft Nov. 30. Officers stopped the duo and found reciprocating saws and two catalytic converters inside their vehicle.

Officers confirmed that the catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in the parking lot.

Davis and Dokes are charged with larceny from an automobile and receiving and concealing stolen property.