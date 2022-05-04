Catalytic converter thefts: The most targeted vehicles

article

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise around the country.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converter theft reports across the country rose 977% from 2018 to 2020.

"There is a clear connection between times of crisis, limited resources, and disruption of the supply chain that drives these thefts," according to the NICB.

Thieves cut the catalytic converters off the underside of cars then melt the precious metals and sell them.

If your catalytic converter has been removed, the vehicle will run loud. Without a catalytic converter, a vehicle does not convert emissions from the engine into safe gases before they leave the vehicle.

Carfax complied a list of the most commonly targeted vehicles in the United States:

1985-2021 Ford F-Series pickup trucks (F-150, F-250, etc.)

1989-2020 Honda Accord

2007-17 Jeep Patriot

1990-2022 Ford Econoline vans

1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks

2005-21 Chevrolet Equinox

1997-2020 Honda CR-V

1987-2019 Toyota Camry

2011-17 Chrysler 200

2001-21 Toyota Prius

Carfax also broke down the data by regions. Here are the most targeted vehicles in the Midwest:

