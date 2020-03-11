CDC awards $14.5 million to Michigan to fight coronavirus

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded more than half a billion dollars to states and local jurisdictions in support of coronavirus and Michigan has received $14.5 million.

The CDC announced Wednesday the money was being awarded to Michigan in support of the state's response to the virus.

"State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. "CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy."

Last Friday, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020. The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories, and tribes to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response, as well as develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support, as well as ensure ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners throughout the response.

The CDC is contacting state health officials to move forward with the awarding of the money.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic. The definition of an epidemic is when a disease outbreak attacks many people around the same time and may have spread through one or several communities. The upgrade to a pandemic is when that epidemic spreads throughout the world.

On Tuesday, Michigan confirmed its first two positive tests for coronavirus, one in Oakland County and one in Wayne County.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

