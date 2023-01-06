Center Line police investigating 2 stranger danger incidents involving middle, high school students

Center Line police received two reports Thursday morning of possible stranger danger incidents involving students, the school district said.

In one case, a Wolfe Middle School student was walking to a bus stop near State Park and Automobile around 7:30 a.m. when a man parked on State Park yelled at the student to walk his way instead. Police said the student's mother hit the panic alarm on her vehicle, and the man sped away in his four-door silverish-white Honda Civic.

At 9:30 a.m., a Center Line High School student was walking to school near Van Dyke and Engleman when a man in a light blue colored minivan pulled over and started yelling at the student. The student said the man possibly gestured at the van. The student kept walking and reported the encounter to the office when they got to school, and police were called.

Police are urging parents to remind their children to always walk in groups, report all suspicious activity to parents and school officials, and never give out personal information.