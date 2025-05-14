Center Line students arrested after one brings handgun to school
CENTER LINE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An alert from a worried parent ended in the arrest of a student who allegedly brought a handgun to a school in Center Line on Tuesday.
Authorities were called, and a lockdown was initiated while police investigated, eventually finding the weapon.
What we know:
On Tuesday afternoon, a parent contacted the Center Line Public School's superintendent about a picture their child had seen of a student with a handgun in a restroom.
Police were called as the building went into lockdown.
The student seen in the picture was identified and apprehended, leading to more interviews and eventually the handgun's discovery.
The high school's lockdown was lifted around 2:10 p.m.
What we don't know:
The circumstances around how the student acquired the handgun have not been revealed.
Their identity hasn't been published and it's unknown what sort of charges they could face.
It's also unclear how many students were apprehended, with a follow-up message from the superintendent telling parents only confirming that "multiple students" had met in the bathroom and taken pictures of the firearm.
"All of those individuals were apprehended, taken into police custody, and will be prosecuted for their role in yesterday's incident," the note said.
The Source: Details from two letters sent to parents from the Center Line public schools superintendent was used int his story.