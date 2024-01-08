CFP National Championship: Metro Detroit bars to watch Michigan Wolverines take on Washington Huskies
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Wolverines take on the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.
The game is in Houston, but there are plenty of places to catch it back home.
Here are some Metro Detroit bars hosting watch parties with food and drink specials:
Sports Venue Bar and Grill
Location: 6327 Middlebelt Rd. in Garden City
Time: Bar opens at 4 p.m., pregame at 7 p.m.
Reservations: First come, first served - reservations full
Specials: Food and drink specials
Locker Room Saloon
Location: 7790 Auburn Rd. in Utica
Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Specials: $5 taco and nacho bar
Jefferson Street Pub
Location: 36611 Jefferson Ave. in Harrison Township
Time: Buffett from 6-8 p.m.
Specials; $10 all-you-can-eat buffet. Drink prizes when Michigan scores
Freddy's Bar and Grill
Location: 40000 Garfield Rd. in Clinton Township
Time: Kitchen open from 3-9 p.m.
Specials: $8 burger and domestic beer
342 Bar & Grill
Location: 3932 Pelham Rd. in Dearborn Heights
Time: Bar open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Specials: $1 off craft beer, $12 domestic buckets, $1 off appetizers
Stingers Wixom
Location: 49110 Grand River Ave. in Wixom
Time: Opens at 4 p.m.
Specials: Happy hour until 6 p.m., gameday menu, beer specials
Tin Roof Detroit
Location: 47 East Adams Ave. in Detroit
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Specials: $30 domestic buckets, ½ off appetizers, DJ
Grand River Brewery
Location: 1 E. 14 Mile Rd. in Clawson
Time: Gameday menu starts at 4 p.m.
Reservations: Call 248-284-4171
Specials: Chance to win prizes for wearing maize, special gameday menu featuring sliders, wings, and more