CFP National Championship: Metro Detroit bars to watch Michigan Wolverines take on Washington Huskies

The Michigan Wolverines take on the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.

The game is in Houston, but there are plenty of places to catch it back home.

Related article

Here are some Metro Detroit bars hosting watch parties with food and drink specials:

Sports Venue Bar and Grill

Location: 6327 Middlebelt Rd. in Garden City

Time: Bar opens at 4 p.m., pregame at 7 p.m.

Reservations: First come, first served - reservations full

Specials: Food and drink specials

Locker Room Saloon

Location: 7790 Auburn Rd. in Utica

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Specials: $5 taco and nacho bar

Jefferson Street Pub

Location: 36611 Jefferson Ave. in Harrison Township

Time: Buffett from 6-8 p.m.

Specials; $10 all-you-can-eat buffet. Drink prizes when Michigan scores

Freddy's Bar and Grill

Location: 40000 Garfield Rd. in Clinton Township

Time: Kitchen open from 3-9 p.m.

Specials: $8 burger and domestic beer

342 Bar & Grill

Location: 3932 Pelham Rd. in Dearborn Heights

Time: Bar open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Specials: $1 off craft beer, $12 domestic buckets, $1 off appetizers

Stingers Wixom

Location: 49110 Grand River Ave. in Wixom

Time: Opens at 4 p.m.

Specials: Happy hour until 6 p.m., gameday menu, beer specials

Tin Roof Detroit

Location: 47 East Adams Ave. in Detroit

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Specials: $30 domestic buckets, ½ off appetizers, DJ

Grand River Brewery

Location: 1 E. 14 Mile Rd. in Clawson

Time: Gameday menu starts at 4 p.m.

Reservations: Call 248-284-4171

Specials: Chance to win prizes for wearing maize, special gameday menu featuring sliders, wings, and more