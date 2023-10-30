Chance of snow flurries for chilly Halloween forecast

Hello gang, a COLDER pattern persists through Thursday.

We could see some flurries for Halloween on Tuesday. Temperatures moderate just a bit for the end of the week.

For the rest of Monday evening/overnight, decreasing clouds. It will get CHILLY with a low of 29.

Tuesday (Halloween): Sun and clouds, cold - with a few afternoon and evening flurries possible. The high will be 41.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, still cool, and a high of 43.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 46.

Friday: Mostly cloudy not as cool with a high of 52.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 54.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 52.

ENJOY,

-Luterman



