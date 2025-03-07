Chaotic crash at 12 Mile and Hoover critically injures driver, brings power lines down

The Brief A violent car crash at 12 Mile and Hoover brought down a utility pole, critically injuring the driver. A box truck had downed wires from the broken pole land on it, pulling more down on top. Traffic at the busy intersection remains slow moving as crews have been working for hours to clear the area.



Traffic is still slow at 12 Mile and Hoover after a violent crash where a driver slammed into a utility pole.

The driver is in critical condition while traffic remains slow-moving hours after the Friday morning crash.

The backstory:

"It’s real surreal. I’ve never seen anything like this here," said David, an eyewitness. "Usually it’s just regular auto accidents and that’s what I thought when I was going to the bank, and I saw the cars. I thought it was just a regular accident."

David – a Warren resident – shared what he saw when he walked over to the scene.

"When I got here, there was a red car facing this way, so I’m assuming it ran straight down this way," he said. "It was smashed up."

After striking the pole, the vehicle sat mangled on the side of the road while a traffic light in the middle of the street - and a box truck was trapped under downed wires.

Workers were at the scene telling FOX 2 the box truck driver sped into a hanging wire - pulling more down with it.

"I just saw the truck lifting the pole," David said. "They had a truck here lifting them up. Then they pulled the car out."



Traffic stalled for hours as crews cleaned up the scattered mess and replaced the utility poles.

"It’s very busy intersection," David said. "We have the GM Tech Center around here and the expressway here, so there’s a lot of accidents."

Warren police is investigating, hoping the driver recovers.

The Source: Information for this story came from an eyewitness interview and the Warren police.



