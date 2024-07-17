Chaotic Detroit police bodycam video released in block party shooting that left 1 dead

Detroit police have released bodycam video and 911 calls from an illegal block party shooting that left a woman fatally shot and a man wounded.

Footage shows officers responding to a chaotic scene at a party on Trinity and Florence streets on the city's west side. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 2 a.m. on June 1. Some of this video may be hard to watch for some viewers.

Caller: "There was just like a massive shootout just now."

Dispatcher: "How many shots did you hear?"

Caller: "At least a couple hundred for sure."

Nearby surveillance video captures the sound of gunfire and cars speeding off. The first officer arrived at the scene and runs toward the screaming in the backyard - encountering two people.

Female officer: "Put that f---ing gun down."

At that point the camera footage goes shaky and the sound of shots ring out.

Female officer: "That motherf----- had a gun."

The officer fires four shots - hitting one suspect, Someone returns fire. The officer tends to another separate shooting victim as a second officer arrives.

Male officer: "We need more units - we need more units. Trinity and Florence - I seen one run eastbound between the houses with an AR(15).

"We got multiple people shot."

Gunshot victim Imani Peterson

The suspect with the AR-15 takes off - another officer arrives at the scene with a tourniquet to treat the man shot by the first officer.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment - eight firearms and 93 casings were recovered.

In total, four people were shot and sadly, 19-year-old Imani Peterson - a new mother - would die from her injuries two weeks later. She was an innocent victim at a late night party that devolved into violence.

It is one of several illegal block parties so far this summer - prompting police to boost patrols and the City Council to consider banning nuisance parties and unlawful gatherings.

DPD says their investigation is ongoing as well as the administrative investigation into the officer's use of force. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police.



