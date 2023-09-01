Charger crashes into downtown Belleville building after suspects shoot up car, sources say

Two victims crashed into a Belleville building after suspects shot up their car Thursday, sources say.

Van Buren Township police informed Belleville police of a possible stolen Jeep traveling in Belleville around 11 p.m. As an officer was responding, he saw the vehicle driving erratically north on Main Street.

The officer pursued the stolen vehicle onto eastbound I-94. Both Belleville and Van Buren Township police chased the vehicle as it fled on the freeway.

Then, officers learned about the two people shot on Main Street close to Egan's Pub. Officers responded to the scene, where bystanders were helping the man and woman who had been shot. The man is in critical but stable condition, and the woman is stable.

Sources said the suspects were shooting at a Dodge Charger, which caused the driver of the Charger to crash into a building. That car was riddled with bullet holes, and more than 30 shell casings dotted the road.

"I heard several gunshots, at least like 15, at least, and then 30 seconds later I heard another round of gunshots again and saw the car sped through the light at a high rate of speed," witness Kyle Brown said.

Police chased the Jeep to Inkster, where the driver crashed near The suspects crashed at Carlisle and Burton. Van Buren Township police say three suspects fled from the crashed Jeep. Police are still looking for them.

Two of the suspects were armed, police said, and an AR-15 was found in the crashed vehicle.