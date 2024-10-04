Michigan felony election violations announcement expected Friday

Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel is expected to share details about felony election violations on Friday.

Nessel's office did not provide details about the nature of the violations or whom they were committed by.

State law requires any election violations made to the Secretary of State to be reported to the attorney general's office or local prosecutor's office for an investigation and charges.

In addition to referrals from the SOS, Nessel's office also works with county prosecutors and law enforcement to enforce election laws and prosecute violations.

Previous election violations Nessel's office has handled include charges against three people who orchestrated a phony petition signature scheme that spoiled the candidacies of five Republicans who were running for Michigan governor in 2022. Another election violation case that led to charges by Nessel was the alleged tampering of tabulators in 2020 by Matthew DePerno.