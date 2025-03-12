Warrant request submitted against mom of 2 kids who died in van at Greektown casino garage

article

The Brief A warrant request has been filed by Detroit police regarding Tateona Williams. Williams and her family were homeless and living inside a van at Detroit's Greektown Casino garage parking structure last month. Two of her five children living inside the van died from carbon monoxide toxicity



The mother of two children found dead in a Greektown parking structure last month could be facing criminal charges.

Sources confirmed to FOX 2 that Detroit police have sent a warrant request for charges against Tateona Williams to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The request will now be reviewed and a decision will be made on charges once it is complete.

The backstory:

On Monday, Feb. 10, Williams and her family, who were experiencing homelessness, were inside their van at Detroit's Greektown Casino. Inside were her five children.

Williams first discovered one of her kids was not breathing that morning.

The van had run out of gas and turned off sometime in the night, leading to lethal temperatures inside the vehicle and the mom's tragic discovery. As a family member transported the child to the hospital, they got a phone call that another kid was also not breathing.

Officials believed that two of them froze to death but medical examiners confirmed on Tuesday that the two children actually died from carbon monoxide toxicity.