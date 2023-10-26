High school basketball coach investigated for sexually assaulting students from Huron Township charter school

Following the Farmington High School sexual study parties scandal, FOX 2 received information regarding a similar investigation at a charter school in Huron Charter Township, involving a well-known boy’s varsity basketball head coach.

Summit Academy North High School coach, Mark White, is currently being investigated for criminal sexual conduct involving multiple female students, sources close to the investigation confirmed.

"We were made aware of information that caused us to investigate a situation involving a staff member and a student. Our process is to suspend the staff member in question and contact the authorities promptly. We have done so here," a Summit Academy Schools representative said in a statement.

White's attorney, Todd Perkins, also represents the coach in an ongoing lawsuit over his firing from River Rouge High School in 2018. Accusations of sexual relationships with underage girls were raised during depositions in that case as well.

"I believe that making a statement of 'no comment' is the best process to go when law enforcement has not completed its investigation," his attorney, Todd Perkins said. "Those are allegations."

Huron Township police are asking individuals who believe they are a victim of White to contact them immediately.

White's allegations come after the arrest of a former Farmington High School coach, charged on Thursday, for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Farmington Hills boy and a 16-year-old Oak Park boy in his Detroit home.

Jerremy Thompkins, 43, was charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with criminal sexual conduct in the 2nd and 4th degree. Before working as a coach, Thompkins was a Detroit Firefighter who retired for medical reasons.

"What comes to mind in regard to Mr. Tompkins is that his actions are predatory," said 36th District Court Magistrate Laura Echartea during Thompkins' court hearing. "You are not have contact with any minor children."

The scandal came to light when a student reported being assaulted during study parties that turned sexual. As a result, Thompkins was fired – along with three other coaches who allegedly knew about the assaults.

Thompkins was granted a personal bond of $250,000 and will be placed under house arrest with a GPS tether.

In 2008, Thompkins faced similar allegations that resulted in criminal sexual conduct charges related to a 17-year-old boy. However, he was acquitted of those charges.