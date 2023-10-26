Ex-Farmington High School basketball coach charged with sexual assault of 2 male students

A former Farmington High School coach was charged on Thursday for sexually assaulting male students in his Detroit home.

Jerremy Thompkins, 43, has been charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges were brought against him following allegations of sexual assault involving a 15-year-old Farmington Hills boy and a 16-year-old Oak Park boy.

These incidents occurred while Thompkins was serving as a basketball coach at Farmington High School between August and October 2023.

Thompkins has been ordered to refrain from contact with the two victims or any other minors.

Detroit police arrested the former coach earlier this week after an investigation.

The incidents came to light earlier this month when a student reported being assaulted during study parties that turned sexual. As a result, Thompkins was fired – along with three other coaches who allegedly knew about the assaults.

"The actions of this one individual do not define Farmington Public Schools," said school officials in a statement. "We continue to be proud of the positive interactions between dedicated staff members and students that happen on a daily basis."

Related article

Thompkins has held positions at several local schools, including Redford Union High School.

Thompkins has been granted a personal bond of $250,000 and will be placed under house arrest with a GPS tether.