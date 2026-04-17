Cheboygan dam water level continues to improve with system back online

Cheboygan dam water levels dropped slightly overnight as water continues to fluctuate moving to 7.32 inches from the top.

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Just over a day ago, the evacuation preparations were underway with the water at 5 inches but conditions have improved with the dam back online and pumps working.

The Cheboygan dam news has improved - and it is the news everyone has been hoping for. Since the last check at 3:30 p.m. the drop has been .24 inches today.

Residents have been on edge ready to evacuate in case the water went over the top.

"The whole town is thanking (the workers) and we are appreciative. We are just happy that the water is going down," said Jesse who lives in the community, "This whole thing caused panic for the whole town and people were packing up their livlihood. everything they've had their whole life here."

Despite the good news, nerves remain frayed for members of the community and for those who live near the dam in northern Michigan.

On Thursday afternoon, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said officials were in "crisis mode" amid fears that the dam would fail.

"My administration will continue to monitor the situation and work with local communities to get them the resources that they need," Whitmer said. "We are in crisis mode now. Recovery mode will take additional work, and we will continue these partnerships."

The state is following a ‘ready, set, go’ safety plan to prepare for evacuations. Water levels Thursday pushed the plan to the ‘set’ phase:

Ready: When water is 12 inches below the top of the dam with levels rising 3 inches a day or more. Plan and/or pack in the event an evacuation becomes necessary.

Set: When water reaches 6 inches below the top of the dam, with water levels rising at a rate of 3 inches per day or levels rising 3 inches per day and predicted to top the dam within 48 hours. Prepare by packing and preparing your family, pets and vehicle for potential departure.

Go: When water levels are 1 inch below the top of the dam with a high probability of topping it, with the potential for failure occurring. Follow evacuation orders; roadblocks may be installed around the perimeters.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents of the 6 Ps as they prepare: plan, personal items, prescriptions, photographs, pets, and papers.

Residents who live between the Cheboygan dam and Lake Huron were told to prepare to leave their homes in case they need to evacuate.

The sheriff's office said to remember to make sure this bag has medications and important documents. Residents should also secure outdoor items and move valuables to higher levels.

Residents are also urged to sign up for emergency alerts for the latest updates on water levels and evacuation orders.

If you must drive, use caution as there are many roads in Cheboygan County with standing water. These roads may not be marked with signs because the road commission does not have enough signage.