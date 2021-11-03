Checks, plants, computer recovered after being stolen from Detroit business

article

A suspect was arrested Oct. 18 after breaking into several Detroit businesses.

Police said the man broke into a business in the 1800 block of Mack Avenue on Oct. 17 and took a computer monitor, flower pot, checks, and more. The next day he broke into a restaurant and was caught.

On Oct. 21, the business owner whose checks were stolen contacted police to tell them the suspect tried to cash a $50,000 check at a bank.

The investigation led police to the suspect's home, where they saw the stolen flower pot outside and obtained a search warrant.

They searched the home on Oct. 26 and found all of the stolen items.