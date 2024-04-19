Chelsea Alehouse Brewery closing after 11 years
CHELSEA, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Chelsea Alehouse Brewery plans to close its doors next month.
Financial challenges after the Covid pandemic forced the decision, the alehouse said in a post announcing the closure. Chelsea Alehouse has been serving beer, wine, and food for 11 years.
The Chelsea Alehouse beer menu includes numerous Michigan-made brews, alongside a food menu of burgers, apps, and more.
The exact closing date hasn't been announced yet, but the business said it would be in early May.