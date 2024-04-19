Chelsea Alehouse Brewery closing after 11 years

article

The Chelsea Alehouse Brewery plans to close its doors next month.

Financial challenges after the Covid pandemic forced the decision, the alehouse said in a post announcing the closure. Chelsea Alehouse has been serving beer, wine, and food for 11 years.

The Chelsea Alehouse beer menu includes numerous Michigan-made brews, alongside a food menu of burgers, apps, and more.

The exact closing date hasn't been announced yet, but the business said it would be in early May.