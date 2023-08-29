Chesterfield police investigate hit-and-run after man found dead along Cotton Road

Chesterfield Township police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a man Monday night.

The 42-year-old Chesterfield Township man was found dead on the grass near Cotton and the I-94 overpass at 6:46 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police say the man was hit by a vehicle sometime between 11:30 p.m. Monday and when he was found Tuesday.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a black 2017-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The suspect Jeep will have crash damage to the passenger side headlight and turn signal area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-949-3829.