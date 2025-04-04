Record-breaking $50 million donation made to Wayne State from alum

The Brief James and Patricia Anderson donate $50 million to Wayne State University. James credits WSU for everything he achieved in his career, including his business, Urban Science. The school will now rename its engineering school after James and his wife.



James and his wife Patricia Anderson donated $50 million to Wayne State University’s College of Engineering.

It is the largest donation in WSU's history.

Big picture view:

"If I hadn’t come here, I would never had the opportunity to start my business as it’s known today and I wouldn’t have met my wife who’s standing next to me today, going on 50 years now, and life would be very different," he said. "I can’t predict what it had been, but it wouldn’t have been as good as it has been."

Anderson holds Wayne State in his heart as both a former student — and faculty member.

He credits the university with helping to start his business — Urban Science — an automotive and tech consulting firm.

He delivered this message to students: "If you want to invent something and take it to market, I’d be happy to talk to you about how you do that and make all your dreams come true."

WSU President Kimberly Andrews Espy praised the donation and the lasting impact it will have.

"It is such a Detroit story, Michigan native comes to Wayne State, experiences the outstanding education we have here and turns it into a thriving business and in turn gives back to our city," she said. "What an exemplar for generations now and generations to come."

The millions donated will support faculty, provide doctoral fellowships, undergrad experiences and help drive research in growing tech fields.

"When you think about the power of AI or quantum computing, big data, what that holds for us, that’s what this investment is," she said. "It’s about the future."

Of course with such a monumental donation comes a name change. The College of Engineering is now going to be the James and Patricia Anderson College of Engineering.

"I’m confident we will help empower the next generation of engineers, entrepreneurs and leaders to blaze their own trails," she said.