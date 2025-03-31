Lions' Dan Campbell talks 1-on-1 from NFL owners meetings about new staff, 2025 challenge

The Brief Lions Coach Dan Campbell is in Florida for the NFL owners meetings where he spoke with FOX 2. The Lions had a brisk offseason which saw Campbell have to replace both offensive and defensive coordinators. Campbell spoke about the challenge of bouncing back from last year's playoff upset loss.



Lions Coach Dan Campbell spoke with FOX 2 amid what's been a busier-than-usual offseason in Allen Park.

Campbell is at the 2025 NFL owner's meetings in Palm Beach, Florida where he spoke with Sports Director Dan Miller.

Big picture view:

The sour taste of a Divisional Round Playoff upset to the Commanders after clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC, is still at play, the coach said.

"It's disappointing and it hurts and it motivates you," he said. "You either win the Super Bowl or you're in line with everybody else to try to win the Super Bowl the next year, and that's where we're at."

Campbell said the team fell short at the worst time. Now the challenge is to do the same thing and finish stronger in making another run at the Super Bowl.

"I think the message is, man, are you still hungry? You know, are you still hungry or are you tired of taking the hits?" he said. "Are you tired of taking the lumps? Like where's your attitude at? What's your mind at? And I think I know the answer to that. But I'm going to challenge those guys."

New additions to the coaching staff have been cemented, free agency is largely over and the 2025 NFL Draft is just over three weeks away.

Among the new additions are the defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and offensive coordinator John Morton. Morton is no stranger to coaching with Campbell, having worked alongside him on the Saints' staff.

More recently, Morton was the Lions senior offensive assistant in 2022 and Campbell said there is a trust level between them.

"I've got a lot of faith in John Morton," Campbell said. "He knows Goff. He knows Saint, you know, he knows Sewell. He knows Frank - you get the point. He knows some of the staff that's still here.

"A ton of the things that we've done to this point, Johnny had brought, you know, he helped us build this thing from the get-go."

Another big addition is the former Stanford Head Coach David Shaw who came up with Morton as coaches under Jon Gruden. He'll be the new passing game coordinator for the Lions.

And when it comes to defense, Sheppard moves from linebacker coach to DC. Campbell said he brings continuity.

"I think Shep is going to just crush this. I think he's going to be an outstanding defensive coordinator, and eventually he'll be a head coach in this league," Campbell said. "The players know him, they trust him, he knows how to push those guys. He knows how to demand a lot, but he also understands what it's like to be in their shoes."