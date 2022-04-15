Chesterfield Township police looking for 11-year-old who wandered away from Walmart parking lot

article

Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen running through the Walmart parking lot in Chesterfield Township at 5:50 p.m. Friday.

Dakari Davis is described as a Black male, 4 feet, 10 inches and about 90 pounds with braided hair. Police say he is healthy and there is no sign of criminal activity.

Dakari lives in Macomb Township and was shopping with his parents at Walmart, at 45000 Marketplace Blvd. He was wearing a black jacket with yellow hood and yellow vertical stripes, with black pants, bright red shoes and a black Covid face mask.

If any information is known or you have seen Dakari please call the Chesterfield Township Police Department at 586-949-2322.

