Chicken patties sold at Trader Joe's recalled because they may have pieces of bone in them

Nearly 98,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties have been recalled because they may be contaminated with pieces of bone.

Customers complained about bones in patties from Innovative Solutions, Inc., a company from Kent, Wash., which prompted the discovery of the problem. The products were shipped nationwide.

1-pound cardboard packages containing four pieces of "TRADER JOE’S CHILE LIME CHICKEN BURGERS" with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 represented on the label.

9-pound bulk-pack boxes containing 72 pieces of "SPINACH FETA CHICKEN SLIDERS" with lot codes 2361 or 2631 represented on the label.

The recalled products have the establishment number "EST. P-8276" printed near the USDA mark of inspection. See photos of the labels below.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the chicken. Anyone concerned should contact a healthcare provider.

If you have questions about the recall, contact Innovative Solutions President Frank Sorba at 206-365-7200 or frank@innovativesolutionsinc.us.