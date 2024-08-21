Are chickens pets? Beverly Hills couple fights ordinance violation

Some people don’t think much of chickens.

But a couple in the Village of Beverly Hills received an ordinance violation for owning chickens as pets, even though they've had the animals on their property for at least three years now.

Damon and Racheal Hrydziuszko are set to appear in court for the citation on Sept. 5, but are also trying to clarify the village's ordinance regarding pet ownership – and whether or not it includes chickens. They have a meeting with the Zoning Board of Appeals on Sept. 9.

The Hrydziuszkos' chickens have names. One is named Taylor after Taylor Swift "because she’s the center of attention," Damon said, adding that "chickens are pets."

Taylor the chicken.

His wife, Racheal Hrydziuszko, has served as president pro-tem of the Beverly Hills Village Council since 2018.

The couple does not eat their feathered companions, but they do each lay an egg a day.

The animal ordinance in Beverly Hills does not mention chickens specifically, but says residents are only allowed animals that are commonly kept as pets.

Residents of Beverly Hills have been divided over backyard chickens for years.

In 2018, a group started a petition to allow keeping chickens, especially hens, on Beverly Hills property. It received 420 supporters.

"Small backyard flocks will help residents live more sustainable lifestyles, reduce food and yard waste output, control insect pests, build topsoil and provide a superior local source of eggs and meat," according to the Change.org petition.

But nothing changed.

Then, in 2021, residents in the village started putting up anti-chicken signs when the Beverly Hills Village Council began considering the approval of chicken coops on private property.

Nothing came out of that either.

"Everyone’s fired up again, so you’ll see quite a bit of activism from the community," said Dale Young, a Beverly Hills resident who does not think chickens are pets.

When it comes to his own chickens, Damon said "I think it's time to grow up. Maybe mind your own business."

It looks like a judge may have to make a landmark ruling – are chickens pets?

Damon and Racheal Hrydziuszko's chickens.

In Michigan, several cities ban residents from keeping chickens as pets, including Allen Park, Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Detroit, Farmington, Flint, Mount Clemens, Oak Park, and Plymouth – among others.

Those interested in keeping chickens on their property must check local ordinances.