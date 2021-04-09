Chief Craig calls judge a coward for compassionate release of accused cop killer

Friends, colleagues, and family of the late Detroit Police Sgt. Elaine Williams rallied Friday to criticize the judge who allowed the suspect charged with her murder, to be released on a tether to have a medical procedure.

Judge Lawrence Talon also set a bond of $10,000 and is letting the accused murderer, Eddie Ray Johnson, stay out on bond until his trial date.

"We are appalled that Judge Talon allowed the defendant who murdered Elaine to bond out on a measly $10,000," said Joanna Ali Johnson, retired Detroit police sergeant. "We prayed that the judge will resend his decision and bring the defendant back where he belongs locked up."

Sgt. Williams was a 14-year veteran of Detroit police at the time she was killed allegedly by her boyfriend Eddie Ray Johnson, who claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

Documents confirm that Johnson is out on bond with an electronic monitoring unit.

"We talk about $10,000, this suspect got out for nothing. He's on a tether facing murder," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Eddie Ray Johnson is charged with killing his girlfriend Sgt. Elaine Williams, although he claims it was in self-defense.

Detroit's police chief is just one of the many speakers calling for the judge to do the right thing.

"This despicable action of the judge. Shameful," Craig said. "And I hope he's watching. There's one way to describe when people hide - it's called cowardly."

"We know it's not enough Wayne County sheriffs to monitor defendants on tether," said Assistant Police Chief Todd Bettison, Detroit Police Department.

A rally was held by loved ones and co-workers of the late Detroit Police Sgt. Elaine Williams Friday against the compassionate release of her suspected murderer.

A recording of a message Sgt Williams gave to students was played during Friday's call for action.

Her family said they are praying that this community support will help the judge see he is not delivering justice

"We all should all be concerned," said LaKeisha Kemble, Sgt. Williams' sister. "Because if this can happen to my sister, a dedicated police sergeant, this injustice can happen to anyone."

Judge Lawrence Talon.

FOX 2 contacted Johnson's attorney who has not responded for comment.

The prosecutor's office requested Judge Talon to reconsider the reduction of bond and he declined.. The prosecutor's office says it is going to appeal that decision.

"He is held accountable by this community," Craig said. "He sits in that seat because of the community."