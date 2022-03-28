Child dies from smoke inhalation days after Warren Manor apartment fire

The 8-year-old girl that was hospitalized following a fire at her home in Warren has died from smoke inhalation.

Despite life-saving efforts by the city's fire and emergency crews, the victim was confirmed to have died several days after the fire tore through the Warren Manor Apartments last week.

The fatality was confirmed by Mayor Jim Fouts.

The girl had been taken to Children's Hospital of Michigan early March 23. Emergency officials had first reported her in stable condition shortly after the fire.

Some 16 families were also displaced from the fire, which is still being investigated.

Officials believe the fire started on the first-floor apartment in the back of the complex, which is located off of Dequindre Avenue.

At the height of the fire, it was seen burning through the middle of the roof, leaving a large gaping hole in its place.

Eight units suffered at least water or fire damage from the blaze.