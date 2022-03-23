8-year-old hospitalized and a dozen families displaced after Warren apartment fire

By the time the sun had risen, a large gaping hole could be seen in the middle of Warren Manor apartments.

According to firefighters that battled the blaze Wednesday morning, flames were towering above the complex off of Dequindre Avenue.

More than a dozen families were displaced and an 8-year-old girl was taken to a hospital. She was last reported in stable condition.

The fire started in the first floor near the back of the complex, however, it will be a few days before crews have a cause for the blaze, the fire marshal said.

At least eight units were damaged by either fire or water.

"When we came outside, we saw the flames and saw everyone scrambling. Our biggest concerns were the kids, just making sure they were safe and okay," said Joel Bowling, who lives nearby. "It was a lot for 5 a.m."

One resident told FOX 2 he escaped with his two pet turtles.

It's unclear if the child that was hospitalized suffered smoke inhalation or burns from the fire.

It's not the first fire to break out at Warren Manor apartments. A blaze was also reported last year in May.