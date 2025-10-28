Child photographed while using bathroom in Southfield store; photo of person of interest released

article

The Brief A girl said a man photographed her while she used the bathroom at a Southfield Michaels store. The victim described what she saw to her mother, and police were able to use that information to identify a person of interest. That person of interest is now being sought by police.



Southfield police are currently looking for a man accused of photographing a child while she used the bathroom in a Michaels store last week.

According to police, the 9-year-old and her mother used the restroom while at the craft store at 28550 Telegraph Rd. in the evening Oct. 22. The pair each went into their own stalls, and the child yelled at her mother that a hand holding a cell phone was over the door of stall. She said the hand appeared to belong to a white man who was wearing a black shirt and white shoes.

Using that description, police identified a person of interest who was seen entering the store at 7:36 p.m. and leaving at 7:41 p.m.

The person of interest is described as a white male, bald, with a mustache and a medium build. He was wearing a white coat, black shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.