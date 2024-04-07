Child saves family of eight from Warren house fire

Juwan Perry Jr. will forever be a hero to his family, and their neighbor.

Brittany Lee said that her son, who is five years old, woke her up in the early morning of April 5, just in time to get herself and all seven of her children out of their burning apartment.

They then also got the neighbor who shared a wall with them out safe.

Lee said that Juwan not only woke her up, but helped to get the other children out and safely to the family car.

No one was injured in the fire, but all of their possessions were lost in the fire.

Two GoFundMe pages were set up to help the family. Links to both are below.

Proceeds from this fundraiser go directly to Lee and her family. https://gofund.me/8eb22c7c. Funds from the second fundraiser will be split between Lee and her neighbor, Taryan Morris https://gofund.me/b0e15a7d.



