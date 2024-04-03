Child shoots, kills 5-year-old with gun found at grandparent's West Michigan home

A 5-year-old boy is dead after another child accidentally shot him with an unsecured gun earlier this week.

Michigan State Police said the children were in a bedroom of their grandparent's home in Newaygo County's Garfield Township when they found the firearm Monday. While one of the boys, who is 6, was holding the gun, he accidentally fired it, killing the 5-year-old.

Police are still investigating and plan to submit the case to the Newaygo County prosecutor after the investigation is complete.

The owner of the gun could face charges under Michigan's safe storage law, which went into effect in February. Under the new legislation, gun owners must safely store their guns in instances where children are visiting their home.

If the gun owner is charged under the new law, they could be looking at up to 15 years in prison for not properly securing the firearm.