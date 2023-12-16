Expand / Collapse search

Children build doghouse for charity auction happening today

By Dave Herndon
Taylor
FOX 2 Detroit
TAYLOR, Mich (FOX 2) - A group of kids in Taylor have gotten together to raise money for the Taylor Animal Shelter. 

Today from Noon to 5 p.m. the shelter is hosting a charity raffle, along with pet photos with Santa. 

The group of children spent about eight hours, along with a professional carpenter, building a doghouse that will be part of the raffle. 

The doghouse is insulated from floor to ceiling, has a high-quality painted exterior, shingled roof, and more. 

The event is at Kudos Taproom in Taylor, 14100 Pardee Road.

