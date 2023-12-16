Children build doghouse for charity auction happening today

article

A group of kids in Taylor have gotten together to raise money for the Taylor Animal Shelter.

Today from Noon to 5 p.m. the shelter is hosting a charity raffle, along with pet photos with Santa.

The group of children spent about eight hours, along with a professional carpenter, building a doghouse that will be part of the raffle.

The doghouse is insulated from floor to ceiling, has a high-quality painted exterior, shingled roof, and more.

The event is at Kudos Taproom in Taylor, 14100 Pardee Road.