Chilly temps continue with a weekend warm-up in store
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Hello gang, we’ll see some flurries and a few snow showers for Halloween evening and overnight.
The chilly pattern continues through Thursday with a milder pattern commencing Friday.
That mild stretch will last throughout the weekend.
For the rest of Tuesday evening/night, it will be CHILLY with occasional evening snow showers and a low of 29.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and still cool with a high of 43.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. The high will be 47
Friday: Sun and clouds, not as cool with a high of 52.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and milder with a high of 55.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and pleasant with a high of 55.
Monday: Cloudy and a few showers with a high of 53.
ENJOY,
-Luterman