Chilly temps continue with a weekend warm-up in store

Hello gang, we’ll see some flurries and a few snow showers for Halloween evening and overnight.

The chilly pattern continues through Thursday with a milder pattern commencing Friday.

That mild stretch will last throughout the weekend.

For the rest of Tuesday evening/night, it will be CHILLY with occasional evening snow showers and a low of 29.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and still cool with a high of 43.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. The high will be 47

Friday: Sun and clouds, not as cool with a high of 52.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and milder with a high of 55.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and pleasant with a high of 55.

Monday: Cloudy and a few showers with a high of 53.

ENJOY,

-Luterman



