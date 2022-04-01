Expand / Collapse search

Chilly weekend coming with some showers

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
Rain on and off for weekend, but milder temps are coming

Lori Pinson has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Go ahead and check the calendar. Yes, it's March and officially Spring, the Michigan way!

Expect a cold start to Saturday with morning temps near 29. We'll see some sunshine before clouds stream in by evening. Rain is expected to develop with a high of 47. Overnight 34.

Sunday brings the threat of rain with the possibility of a mix ending by 6 a.m. Milder afternoon with variably cloudy conditions. High 49/35

We keep showers in the forecast for Monday up through 1 p.m. The high will be 48, low of 37.

Milder, more seasonal air for Tuesday with rain by evening. High 54/39.

Becoming windy both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the 50s both days with rain likely.

Colder Friday with showers likely, possibly mixing with light snow ending by noon. High 48.


 