Chilly weekend coming with some showers

Go ahead and check the calendar. Yes, it's March and officially Spring, the Michigan way!

Expect a cold start to Saturday with morning temps near 29. We'll see some sunshine before clouds stream in by evening. Rain is expected to develop with a high of 47. Overnight 34.

Sunday brings the threat of rain with the possibility of a mix ending by 6 a.m. Milder afternoon with variably cloudy conditions. High 49/35

We keep showers in the forecast for Monday up through 1 p.m. The high will be 48, low of 37.

Milder, more seasonal air for Tuesday with rain by evening. High 54/39.

Becoming windy both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the 50s both days with rain likely.

Colder Friday with showers likely, possibly mixing with light snow ending by noon. High 48.

