Chilly weekend in store, rain for Saturday

Scattered showers will redevelop overnight, extending into Saturday morning.

Temperatures remain below seasonal (61 is the norm) as a cold front moves east, with a high of 56 and low of 37.

A cooler day setting up for Sunday with variably cloudy skies and a high of 52 with a low of 35.

Increasing clouds late in the day Monday 53/36.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday, a little milder 57/39.

More sun Wednesday 58/39.

Sunny Thursday 58/40.

A chance for rain late Friday that could extend into Saturday. High 60.

Have a good weekend,

Lori Pinson



