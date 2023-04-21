Expand / Collapse search

Chilly weekend in store, rain for Saturday

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Showery Saturday

A secondary area of Low pressure brings the threat of scattered showers Saturday. Cooler and breezy conditions too. Below seasonal temperatures for the new week. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast

Scattered showers will redevelop overnight, extending into Saturday morning. 

Temperatures remain below seasonal (61 is the norm) as a cold front moves east, with a high of 56 and low of 37.

A cooler day setting up for Sunday with variably cloudy skies and a high of 52 with a low of 35.

Increasing clouds late in the day Monday 53/36.

Mostly cloudy Tuesday, a little milder 57/39.

More sun Wednesday 58/39.

Sunny Thursday 58/40.

A chance for rain late Friday that could extend into Saturday. High 60.

Have a good weekend,

Lori Pinson


 