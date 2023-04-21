Chilly weekend in store, rain for Saturday
Scattered showers will redevelop overnight, extending into Saturday morning.
Temperatures remain below seasonal (61 is the norm) as a cold front moves east, with a high of 56 and low of 37.
A cooler day setting up for Sunday with variably cloudy skies and a high of 52 with a low of 35.
Increasing clouds late in the day Monday 53/36.
Mostly cloudy Tuesday, a little milder 57/39.
More sun Wednesday 58/39.
Sunny Thursday 58/40.
A chance for rain late Friday that could extend into Saturday. High 60.
Have a good weekend,
Lori Pinson