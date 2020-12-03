Chonky cat Buffy at Michigan Humane is 'sweet, affectionate and lazy'

article

One year after 'Zack', the original chonky cat at Michigan Humane, meet Buffy. She's 9 years old and 23 pounds of chunk and searching for a forever home

Buffy is at the Livingston County Center for Animal Care and is in need of a home where she may be able drop a pound or two in her golden years.

According to the posting on Michigan Humane's website, Buffy is a sweet, affectionate, but a bit lazy who loves pets, hanging out, or lounging around.

"She loves to get lots of pets, hang out with people, or lounge happily on the couch or in the window soaking up the sun," Michigan Humane wrote.

In her previous home, the gorgeous gray lady lived with dogs and other cats just fine.

She does need to lose some weight so she needs a family that will provide lots of love and also help her shed a few pounds.

She's also shaved on her backside because of matting.

Buffy is 23 lbs of lazy. She's also sweet and needs a home. Image: Michigan Humane

If your home is the right one for this chonky cat, contact Livingston County Center for Animal Care by calling 1-866-648-6263 and give them pet id 45989597.

While Buffy is a bit on the heavy side, she doesn't measure up quite to Zack the Cat, who tipped the scales at more than 30 pounds. Zack went viral for his size and lost 8 pounds with his new family. But in March, he died from feline fatty liver syndrome.