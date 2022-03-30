Chris Rock adds 2nd Detroit comedy show 'due to overwhelming demand' after Will Smith Oscars slap

article

Comedian Chris Rock added a second Detroit show for September "due overwhelming demand."

The addition of the Sept. 17 comedy show at the Fox Theatre comes just days after actor Will Smith slapped Rock in the face after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars.

After the incident, tickets for his upcoming show in Boston has spiked to more than $400, and ticket resale website TickPick tweeted that it sold more tickets to see Rock overnight than it had in the past month.

Tickets for Rock's second Detroit show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices start at $49.50). Limited tickets are also available for his Sept. 16 Detroit performance.