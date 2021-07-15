Christmas in July: Bell's announces special release of Old Fashioned Holiday Ale

article

Bell's Brewery announced a special release of its Old Fashioned Holiday Ale for Christmas in July.

The beer will be available beginning 11 a.m. July 25 at the General Store in Kalamazoo. The ale and Spruce IPA will both be on tap at Bell's Eccentric Cafe starting at noon.

Old Fashioned Holiday Ale is a 10.8 ABV beer aged in bourbon barrels. Dried cherries and orange peel are then added to the brew that has an unlimited shelf life.

