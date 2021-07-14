Michigan summer beer festivals canceled; fall fests still on

Two Michigan Brewers Guild beer festivals planned for August have been canceled.

Fests were planned in Comstock Park and Traverse City to make up for the Ypsilanti Summer Beer Festival that was canceled because the city did not want to hold large events this year. However, according to the Brewers Guild, ticket sales for the August fests were slow so the decision was made not to hold them.

Not all beer fests are gone this year, though. The UP Fall Beer Festival in Marquette on Sept. 11 and the Detroit Fall Beer Festival on Oct. 23 are both still on. Tickets are now available for the UP fest and Detroit tickets go on sale Aug. 5.

All beer festivals hosted by the Guild are expected to return next year.

