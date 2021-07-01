Despite COVID-19 hurdles, Michigan's beer industry had $9.9 billion economic impact in 2020

Michigan's beer industry had a $9.9 billion economic impact in 2020, a report found.

Beer employs 66,990 people in The Mitten, with 1,924 working in brewing, 4,866 working in distributing, 1,223 in agriculture, 2,789 in manufacturing, and 26,256 in retail.

The beer industry paid $1.5 billion in taxes to the state, the report found. According to the report, about 40% of the price of beer sold in the United States goes to taxes.

Love Michigan beer? Read more beer stories here.

Overall, the beer industry employed 2 million people across the country and had an economic output of $331.8 billion in 2020.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to struggles for the industry. Almost 150,800 beer jobs in the U.S. were lost due to pandemic restrictions and 600 small breweries shut their doors for good.

Read the full report below: