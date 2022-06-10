Christopher Schurr, officer charged with murdering Patrick Lyoya to be arraigned Friday

The Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya following a traffic stop in April is expected to be arraigned on second degree murder charges Friday, a day after the prosecutor announced his decision.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker made the choice to pursue second-degree murder charges since Christopher Schurr's decision to shoot Lyoya was not justified or excused by self-defense.

A county commissioner who spoke alongside Lyoya's family's attorney said "It really just shows that without video, without bodycam, how many Black lives have been lost in the past?"

While footage from the shooting was collected from the bodycam, from the squad car, and from a neighbor's home, it was a bystander's video caught on cell phone that revealed the moments when Schurr upholstered his gun and shot Lyoya.

The charging decision came months after the shooting. Becker told media Thursday that he received the report the May 31 and had told both police of his decision on June 10.

Lyoya's family were alongside Attorney Ven Johnson during the announcement.

"My heart was really broken the last two months," Peter Lyoya, Patrick's father, said through a translator. "Because a lot ot things were said, I was not quite sure with the truth in my hand. And I was thinking maybe there is no justice in America. And to go according to what the prosecutor just said, to charge the police officer who killed Patrick, Patrick is not coming back. We are not going to see him again. And to show at this point the police officer will be charged and is charged, that really brings consolation to our family."

Among the charges that Schurr won't be arraigned on is felony firearm. Becker said that due to a 1991 Michigan Supreme Court case, police officers cannot be charged with the crime.