Chrome and muscle: Unofficial start to Dream Cruise kicks off on Woodward

The start of the Woodward Dream Cruise may not officially start until tomorrow, but Friday always serves as the unofficial kickoff every year.

Today is no exception as tailgaters are lined up along the route and everything from muscle cars to old-time classics have hit the street.

The Dream Cruise began in proper, as a fundraiser for a park in 1995 and has grown into a rite of August drawing participants from out of state and even in some cases, out of the country.

Brandon Hudson: "What is it that gets you out of your house in Canada, and say, ‘Hey, let’s take a cruise down Woodward?’"

"It’s called octane brother," said John Jones, hailing from Ontario. "Gas, rubber, fumes, you name it, we love it."

Desmond Liddell of Flat Rock came with friends and family for the spectacle.

"This is the perfect time for us to just vibe," he said. 'Even though some of us might work all the time, and we choose this day. Like my uncle, he took off two days to come out here."

Mike Cocklin from Ohio was there today showing off his 1957 Chevy, while Frank Pavia from Plymouth brought his 1974 Cushman Trucker which was converted from an old meter maid vehicle.

Mary Brandenburg of Warren was with her husband and their 1976 Cadillac Special Edition enjoying quality time.

"Time shared with loved ones is fleeting," she said. "I just want to get our here and enjoy what he wants to, while I still can."

