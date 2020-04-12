Church and local non-profit organization gives away free meals on Easter Sunday 

It’s called Easter Sunday for a reason.

“We may be closed for worship, but we’re open to serve,” said Bishop Greg Davis of Celebration Church in Detroit.

Bishop Davis had planned to do a large scale celebration at their place of worship on East Canfield, but like many during this crisis, original plans were altered.

“Were pivoting and giving out about 200 bags of food that we put together,” said Bishop Davis. “We’re also partnering with seen. If everyone did this during this time, we could help feed our community during this COVID-19 time.”

His church partnered with a non-profit organization called SEED (Servicing Essential Educational Development), to make sure underserved members of the community didn’t go hungry.

“We are giving away whole chickens; we are giving away potatoes, fruits and vegetables,” said SEED Founder Brittney Record. “A nice bag that can sustain you for a few meals.

Of course, those distributing the groceries were abiding by the social distancing rules put in place during this pandemic.

For this who couldn’t make it out to the drive-thru giveaway, the groceries were delivered.

“We just want to continue to bless others and let others know that there are people that care, especially right now during this pandemic that we are having,” said Record.