City of Detroit and fire department addressing vaccines, misconduct during press conference

Both the city of Detroit and the city's fire department will address several topics during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

As Mayor Mike Duggan and the city's health department continue expanding vaccine access to residents, the fire department is mitigating the fallout after two of its employees suspected of operating agency vehicles under the influence and crashing them. FOX 2 will stream it live onsite and on Facebook.

DFD playing damage control

In the span of eight days, Detroit firefighters crashed their department vehicles on two separate occasions - one into a parked car and the other nearly onto the freeway.

While both firefighters are now under investigation, the department is looking at potential policy changes to enact in an effort to avoid more dangerous encounters on the road.

The most recent case was reported Monday morning after footage of a Detroit Fire SUV showed its two front wheels hanging over the Lodge Freeway after the driver - a Detroit Fire battalion chief with the rank of captain - had lost control and barreled through a protective fence. Any more movement forward and the individual may have found himself perpendicular on the highway.

According to Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones, the employee was called to assist with a vacant house fire near Joy and Livernois around 1 a.m. Monday.

The captain was screened for alcohol and drugs and found to be intoxicated after the crash. Further investigation of the individual found it's not his first offense. In 2016, he tested positive for codeine despite not having a prescription for the narcotic.

Before Monday, another incident involving the driver of a DFD rig who, while responding to a medical emergency, crashed into a parked car. The individual had been at a party where employees were celebrating promotions.

Detroit expands vaccine access again

The momentum behind vaccine access is building after federal approval of a third variant was secured this weekend, authorizing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for U.S. use.

Detroit has followed in lockstep, gradually reducing the eligibility requirement for securing a vaccine. It's also allowing other non-Detroit residents age 55 or older the opportunity to get vaccinated under the Good Neighbor policy.

Others that can get vaccinated include food service workers, any resident age 65 or older, teachers and school staff, post office employees, state and federal law enforcement working in Detroit, members of clergy, funeral home workers, and health care workers.

The city also offers $2 rides for anyone who has an appointment scheduled but can't safely get to the TCF Center.

So far, 10.6% of the city has gotten vaccinated. Another 52,809 doses are scheduled, too.