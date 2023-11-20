City of Warren swears in new Mayor Lori Stone

Former State Representative Lori Stone was sworn in as the new mayor of Warren on Monday.

The lifelong resident, Stone grew up there and worked as a teacher before being elected a state representative. Now, she'll serve as mayor - and make history doing it.

For the first time in 16 years, Warren has a new mayor and its first woman mayor ever at 43 years old, she's full of energy and excitement for the job and for the people.

"Listening to residents," she said. "So our community can expect more town halls, round tables, and the opportunity to weigh in on issues that are important to them, whether it is public safety, environmental policy, or Parks and Recreation."

Mayor Stone, the former school teacher and state representative, has strong support based on the standing-room-only crowd that gathered to witness her swearing in, she's going to work for everybody.

"And I think it's time for us residents in Warren to have that for the third largest city in the state. We can do better," said one official who spoke at the ceremony. "And with Lori Stone in charge as Mayor, we will do better. And that's something."

There were cheers and applause as a new day begins in Warren.

Stone replaces the outgoing Jim Fouts who served in the seat since 2007. Fouts although popular with some residents, was seen by others as divisive including friction between his office with the City Council. He was not allowed to run for a fifth term in office after losing a legal battle in the courts.

Stone said she is committed to listen to residents and employees. Residents at the ceremony said they are excited to see what is next.

New Warren Mayor Lori Stone.



