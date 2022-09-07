Clarkston woman hit, killed by pickup while walking along Oakland County road
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - A Clarkston woman died when she was hit by a pickup truck in Springfield Township on Wednesday.
Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was walking west on Kier Road, west of Ellis Road, around 11 a.m. when she was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, a 24-year-old Adrian man, was not hurt.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash remains under investigation.