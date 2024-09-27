article

A couple who loves Aldi and even spent their first date visiting the store in search of a candle got a big surprise last week – an engagement dinner inside the Aldi Finds aisle.

If you're not familiar with Aldi Finds, they are a few aisles at the grocery store where you can find everything you didn't know you needed, from a blender to a welcome mat to a camping tent and more. The items in the Aldi Finds section, affectionately called the "Aisle of Shame" by shoppers, switch up regularly, and have become the inspiration for numerous Facebook groups where fans of the store post their finds.

(Photo: Aldi)

For Charles Phillips and Holly Walker, the aisle holds an extra special place in their hearts – the couple spent their first date strolling the Aldi Finds in search of a candle Walker saw posted in the Aldi Aisle of Shame Facebook group. They went on to post their love story in the group.

Phillips and Walker recently got engaged, and posted about their engagement in the same group. Aldi caught wind of this, and decided to help the couple celebrate the Aldi way.

On Sept. 19, the couple were surprised with an after-hours engagement dinner in the Clawson Aldi Finds aisle. Their dinner included a three-course meal featuring Aldi foods cooked by a private chef, drinks, a card from the store's staff, and a photographer to capture the moment.

(Photo: Aldi)

Walker posted about the special dinner in the group, of course.

"Shortly after our engagement, someone from the Aldi PR group contacted me and asked if I would want to have dinner in Aldi," Walker wrote. "We were shook, to say the least. We thought it was surely a joke of some kind. Nope, no joke. It was the real deal."