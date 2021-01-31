Man found shot to death in Clawson home after suspect arrested for assault in separate charge

A 37-year-old man from Clawson was arrested for assault after entering a neighbor's home and striking them with a beer bottle, police say.

Police say they responded to a 911 call on Nakota street, and after arresting a suspect for assault, his comments lead them to his house, where they found a man who had been shot and killed.

Neighbors say the suspect was wrapped in an American Flag and appeared to be on drugs.

"I woke up on my couch to the man across the street running up and down the neighborhood going crazy," says one neighbor.

Neighbors say they have never seen the suspect act like this, and this is definitely a wake-up call.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

Please stay with Fox 2 for updates.