Man found shot to death in Clawson home after suspect arrested for assault in separate charge

By Camille Amiri and Fox 2 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Man found shot to death in Clawson home

Clawson police respond to a 911 assault call and find a man shot to death in the suspect's home.

CLAWSON, Mich. - A 37-year-old man from Clawson was arrested for assault after entering a neighbor's home and striking them with a beer bottle, police say.

Police say they responded to a 911 call on Nakota street, and after arresting a suspect for assault, his comments lead them to his house, where they found a man who had been shot and killed.

Neighbors say the suspect was wrapped in an American Flag and appeared to be on drugs. 

"I woke up on my couch to the man across the street running up and down the neighborhood going crazy," says one neighbor.

Neighbors say they have never seen the suspect act like this, and this is definitely a wake-up call. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

