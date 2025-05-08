Clawson man with BAC nearly 4 times legal limit arrested after erratic driving on I-75

The Brief A 36-year-old Clawson man had a BAC of . 311 while driving on I-75 last week. Police were called after someone reported that he had crossed all lanes of the freeway and veered into the shoulder. When police spotted the driver, he was slowly exiting the freeway.



A Clawson man had a blood alcohol level of nearly four times the legal limit when he was seen crossing all lanes of traffic on I-75 and veering onto the shoulder last week.

What we know:

Police were called after a report of a man in a Ford Super Duty that crossed all lanes on southbound I-75 near Wattles in Troy just after 7:50 p.m. April 30. Troy responded as the driver, a 36-year-old man, was slowly exiting the freeway at Rochester Road.

Officers said they stopped the man in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn near the freeway. Police noticed that the man had bloodshot, watery eyes and smelled "an overwhelming odor of alcohol" from the vehicle.

After performing several field sobriety tests poorly, a breath test was administered. The driver blew .311 at the scene, almost four times over the allowed BAC for driving. In Michigan, a BAC over .17 is considered super drunk.

The man was taken into custody. While at the jail, he blew a .309 and .311 on a chemical breath test.

An investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Since the driver has not been charged, his name has not been revealed. It is unclear if this was his first driving while impaired arrest.