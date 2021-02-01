Clawson man wrapped in American flag confesses to murdering friend who came to his house

Clawson Police are still trying to piece together a murder in the typically quiet community after residents said one of their neighbors was acting erratically and wrapped in an American flag.

Police confirm they have a man in custody for the murder of a 35-year-old man inside the suspect's home. Clawson Police Chief Scott Sarvello said the case is still being investigated.

"This is a sad day. We have a victim of a homicide, it's a very tragic day for his family and friends to start processing and dealing with this," said Sarvello. "At this point, we're definitely looking at homicide, we're looking at felonious assault, home invasion, and, as the case is still ongoing, we may have attempted home invasion and destruction of property as well."

Police were called to Nakota Street on Sunday for a different crime involving the man. Neighbors said he walked into a house down the street and threw an empty beer bottle at a woman. He left and tried to get into other homes and neighbors said he was wrapped in an American flag.

They said they believed he was on drugs.

When police arrived, they put him in a squad car and that's when the suspect said he killed a man who came over to his house.

"He just kept talking about reality and nothing, really, incoherent," a neighbor said.

Neighbors called it the craziest thing he's ever seen but Sarvello said he didn't want to discuss the suspect's mental health.

"I'm not gonna get into his mental state - I will say when they first encountered him he was not acting, per se, normal," said Sarvello.

Police did not release the name of the victim or the suspect, who is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.