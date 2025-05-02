Clawson woman charged for lying to police in London Thomas death investigation

article

The Brief Charla Rashida Pendergrass was arraigned on charges of lying to police in the murder investigation of an Inkster teen. Pendergrass, 48, from Clawson, allegedly lied to the FBI in connection to the London Thomas case. Thomas was last seen April 5 when dropped off at her boyfriend's house. She was found dead April 25th in Southfield.



The backstory:

Charla Rashida Pendergrass, 48, allegedly failed to tell the truth to FBI agents during the investigation into Thomas, who was last seen April 5 in Inkster when she was dropped off to visit her 23-year-old boyfriend.

Thomas was found dead in Southfield on April 25. Two suspects in her murder were arrested by police soon after. One was released, the other is Pendergrass, who was re-arrested.

It is unclear what connection Pendergrass and Thomas had with one another.

Pendergrass was arraigned Friday afternoon.

Friday morning Charla Rashida Pendergrass was arrested by the Michigan State Police on a charge of lying to a peace officer – violent crime investigation, a felony carrying a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

The Source: Information from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office was used in this report.



