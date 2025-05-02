Clawson woman charged for lying to police in London Thomas death investigation
FOX 2 - A Clawson woman has been charged for lying to police during the investigation into the London Thomas death investigation.
The backstory:
Charla Rashida Pendergrass, 48, allegedly failed to tell the truth to FBI agents during the investigation into Thomas, who was last seen April 5 in Inkster when she was dropped off to visit her 23-year-old boyfriend.
Thomas was found dead in Southfield on April 25. Two suspects in her murder were arrested by police soon after. One was released, the other is Pendergrass, who was re-arrested.
It is unclear what connection Pendergrass and Thomas had with one another.
Pendergrass was arraigned Friday afternoon.
Friday morning Charla Rashida Pendergrass was arrested by the Michigan State Police on a charge of lying to a peace officer – violent crime investigation, a felony carrying a maximum penalty of four years in prison.
The Source: Information from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office was used in this report.