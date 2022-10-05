Climate change could lead to more invasive stink bugs in Michigan, study predicts

article

A recent study found that climate change could contribute to more invasive stink bugs in some areas of the United States, including Michigan.

Brown marmorated stink bugs are already in Michigan after their arrival in 2010.

Researchers at Washington State University looked at 543 brown marmorated stink bug monitoring sites over a three-year period and used models to predict future populations.

The study found that weather changes could create a more suitable home for these insects by 70%. Researchers predict that these populations will especially increase and expand to more areas, including the Great Lakes Region, Mid-Atlantic, West Coast valleys, and Treasure Valley. This could lead to crops in previously unaffected areas being impacted, as the bugs feed on dozens of plants.

The study noted that other factors are also contributing to the spread of these insects, which made their way into the U.S. in the 1990s, including how connected areas are. It also noted that the species thrives near water, meaning areas that have dried may not experience population growth.

However, the study's findings suggest that once the stink bugs are established in an area, their population dynamics are primarily driven by the climate.

If you see brown marmorated stink bugs, you are asked to report them to the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network. The bugs often move indoors for the winter starting in September.

Michigan also has native stink bugs. Here's how to identify brown marmorated stink bugs: